Crimes unresolved in the Central Okanagan

RCMP are searching for suspects in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve crimes in Central Okanagan.

A thief trying unlocked car doors got lucky on the 2800 block of Gosnell Road in Kelowna during the early hours of Feb. 13, according to Crime Stoppers.

The vehicle was rummaged through and the thief made off with change, yellow work gloves and a wallet containing multiple debit cards, credit cards and identification. Two of the cards were used at local businesses.

Walkie Talkies were stolen from a Kelowna hotel around March 17.

The manager of a hotel located in downtown Kelowna contacted RCMP when it was discovered that a cleaning supply room located in the parkade had been broken into between March 17 and 19.

Video surveillance provided images of two suspicious males wearing hoodies entering the area at 4:23 p.m. on March 18. Staff discovered that some change and 5 portable radios had been taken. The radios are black Omega iCom 16 channel portables with serial numbers 04016183, 04016181, 04016160, 04016182 and 04016184.

An ATM went missing recently from a golf course in West Kelowna.

Staff from a golf course located on Carrington Road in West Kelowna contacted RCMP on March 14 when they noticed an ATM was missing, said Crime Stoppers.

Staff members stated that two men had been with the cash machine the previous night under the pretense of repairing the unit. The men are associated to a brown minivan, similar to a Pontiac Montana. The stolen dispenser is a Hyosung ATM with serial number 1430000240.

A suspect stole an Xbox One from a home on Ensign Way in West Kelowna, March 21.

A home on the 3000 block of Ensign Way was entered on March 21 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. The suspect left with an Xbox One, some cash ($20 bills) and a Bluetooth speaker from one of the bedrooms. The suspect exited through a rear door, leaving it open.

Police are still searching for break-and-enter suspects in Lake Country.

Homeowners on the 9200 block of Mountview Road in Lake Country called the RCMP at 2 p.m. on March 7 to report a daytime break and enter. RCMP arrived and found that a side patio door had been kicked in. The suspect may have been interrupted and left empty-handed except for a Canon camera with a high-end lens. Tracks led to a field nearby and then to the highway. RCMP would like to identify this male suspect, said Crime Stoppers.

A restaurant and convenience store located in the Holiday Park Resort on Commonwealth Road was also broken into around 4 a.m. on March 14.

The suspect smashed the glass back door with a rock, crawled through the broken door and helped himself to cigarettes, lottery tickets and food items.

The video, while poor quality, shows that the suspect was alone, wearing gloves, a light coloured winter coat and toque and thick dark pants. He wore a large headlamp.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or report the incident online. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

