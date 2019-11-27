Crime Stoppers Okanagan search for suspect involved in punching a car in Kelowna last weekend. (Photo: Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers search for alleged car-puncher in Kelowna

The incident happened on Nov. 24 has been reported to the RCMP

The search for an alleged car-puncher is still ongoing after a late night incident in downtown Kelowna last weekend.

On Nov. 24, a post was made on the Facebook page ‘Kelowna Alert’ of a man who is believed to had been caught punching a car and aggressively yelling at a female driver who was leaving work that night.

After the incident was reported to the authorities, Crime Stoppers Okanagan released the photo of the suspect believed to be involved in the frightening alteraction.

The alleged car-puncher was spotted near Lawrence Avenue and Water Street at around 2 a.m.

Any information on the incident or the suspect are asked to be directed to Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

