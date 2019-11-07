Suspects avoid RCMP spike belt during Okanagan wide crime spree

The search continues for the suspects involved in a joy-riding crime spree that started earlier this week across the interior.

On Nov. 6, RCMP were called to a Merritt gas station where a man was trying to use counterfeit U.S. and Canadian money. Upon police arrival, the suspect along with others, sped off in a burgundy Dodge Ram D-150 pickup truck, crashing into a police cruiser as it fled eastbound.

Later on the same night, the Dodge was spotted in West Kelowna where it was reported to have been involved in a hit and run collision along Boucherie Road and was heading into Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP set up a spike belt on the east end of the Bennett Bridge in attempts to slow the Dodge down, but police were unsuccessful and the Dodge made an escape.

“The driver performed an evasive manoeuvre, managed to avoid the tire deflation device and drove over the concrete meridian of the highway,” said BC RCMP Southeast District spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

After evading the spike belt, the Dodge collided with another car and retreated back into West Kelowna.

The Dodge had been originally spotted in Kamloops on Nov. 4 with stolen plates originating from the Armstrong area.

There were no reported injuries during the suspects driving crime spree and the RCMP’s investigation continues.

“If you happen to spot the burgundy Dodge Ram D-150 pickup truck in your community, we caution the public not to approach the suspect vehicle or any of its occupants,” said Cpl. O’Donaghey

“RCMP strongly urge the public to immediately call their local police of jurisdiction or 911 emergency.”

