Crime, safety, affordable housing and other priorities endorsed by Kelowna council

‘During the election last fall, citizens told us directly what is important to them’

Council endorsed its 2023 to 2026 priorities at Monday’s (March 20) regular meeting.

Six priority areas and 22 actions to increase residents’ quality of life have been identified.

“During the election last fall, citizens told us directly what is important to them and council’s priorities are a direct response to what we heard,” said Mayor Tom Dyas. “Citizens want a safe city where they can rent or purchase a place to call home.

Working alongside other pivotal city strategies – such as the Official Community Plan, 10-Year Capital Plan, 20-Year Servicing Plan, and Imagine Kelowna – the approved council priorities are:

Crime & Safety

Develop a strategy to address property crime, including break-and-enters and theft;

Provide local Business Improvement Areas support for urban centre safety issues;

Develop a safety task force with stakeholders;

Partner with provincial mental health and substance-use ministries to improve local conditions.

Affordable Housing

Acquire city-owned land to build affordable housing;

Increase number of rental units with below-market rents;

Partner on the creation of a low-cost affordable housing pilot project.

Homelessness

Advocate for additional complex care centres;

Explore partnership opportunities for alternative forms of sheltering;

Advocate for purpose-built permanent shelter with wrap-around supports and graduated-needs housing options;

Develop an emergency winter shelter program.

Transportation

Explore alternative modes of transportation between UBCO/YLW and downtown;

Improve transit service including expanding the transit pass program;

Improve traffic flow and capacity on major road networks;

Complete the functional design of the Hwy 33 multi-modal traffic corridor;

Enhance traffic safety presence.

Agriculture

Facilitate the creation of a permanent home for the farmer’s market;

Review the Agriculture Plan with respect to secondary uses;

Expand enforcement/bylaw officers.

Climate and Environment

Include climate lens in decision-making to assess mitigation and adaptation;

Increase urban tree canopy;

Pilot an energy concierge program to enable retrofits in buildings.

“Council priorities are focused on addressing the community’s most pressing issues and will help guide our organization in budget and immediate action planning,” said City Manager Doug Gilchrist. “Staff will focus their efforts on the areas council wants to see improvement while maintaining the essential services we provide to residents every day, from first responders and clean drinking water to safe roads.”

Council will monitor the progress of the priorities with formal reviews and evaluations every six, 12 and 18 months.

The full priorities document is available on the City of Kelowna website.

