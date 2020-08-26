Crime not suspected in Vernon hotel death

Sudden death at Days Inn Tuesday, Aug. 25

Crime is not believed to be a factor in a sudden death at the Days Inn Tuesday, Aug. 25.

RCMP attended the 26th Street hotel (next to Wendy’s) at 7:45 p.m.

One witness reports that police remained on scene throughout the night conducting an investigation.

“No criminality is suspect and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the person came to their unexpected death,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations Cpl. Tania Finn said.

READ MORE: Sudden death in Lumby under investigation

READ MORE: West Kelowna man found dead in van on Vernon road

Crime not suspected in Vernon hotel death

