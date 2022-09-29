Max capacity at community election forum in Rutland

Kelowna residents were lined up out the door on the evening of Sept. 28, patiently waiting for some face time with city council candidates.

Just 10 minutes after the Hollywood Road Education Centre opened its doors for the first civic candidate community forum, the building was at capacity.

The engaged citizens who patiently waited to speak to future city council members eagerly wished to speak to candidates about the biggest problems they thought Kelowna was facing.

A group of women told Capital News that they are most concerned about crime, affordable housing, homelessness, healthcare and drugs.

The issue of affordable housing and crime were hot-button topics brought up with candidates throughout the night.

Others appeared to be focused on the need for incentives to retain young, educated people as well as that of affordable housing, crime and safety, and city planning.

Some attendees who told Capital News that they were of Generation Z, planned on bringing up issues including climate change, affordable housing, homelessness, city planning and the preservation of green space, and LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Many were split on the controversial topic of high rises, with some wanting to densify while others want to restrict building height. Overall, those that Capital News spoke with were impressed with the answers that they were given by candidates, with one woman saying “it will be even harder to make a decision now.”

The 2022 General Local Elections will be held on Oct. 15. More information about the upcoming election is available at kelowna.ca.

