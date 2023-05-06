Crews are working to make sure Whiteman’s Creek doesn’t flow over the bridge on the Westside Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Crews are working to make sure Whiteman’s Creek doesn’t flow over the bridge on the Westside Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Crews working to prevent water from flooding over Whiteman’s Creek bridge on Westside

‘The Creek is filled with silt and water may overtop the bridge,’ the OKIB said Saturday afternoon

Crews are hard at work trying to prevent water from flowing over Whiteman’s Creek bridge at Parker Cove on the Westside.

In an update at 4 p.m. Saturday, the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) said it is continuing to monitor Whiteman’s Creek and other creeks on the Westside during the current freshet flooding event.

Emergency management crews are removing silt and debris from Whiteman’s Creek bridge.

“The creek is filled with silt and water may overtop the bridge,” the OKIB said.

Two excavators and a skid steer continue to move debris from Whiteman’s Creek. A third excavator is working in the OKIB’s gravel pit.

With 20,000 sandbags in reserve, emergency management staff have plenty of resources.

Five other creeks on the Westside are rising but have not overflowed.

A community update meeting for evacuated residents only will take place at the Best Western Hotel in Vernon at 5 p.m. Friday.

The OKIB Emergency Support Services (ESS) is closed Sunday but will reopen Monday at 10 a.m. It is located at 8 Bonneau Road at New Horizons. Currently 55 households and 110 evacuees have registered with ESS.

The OKIB has delivered 285 dump truck loads of sand to the Whiteman’s Creek sandbagging station since Monday.

Meanwhile, a heavy equipment list for emergency work is being established.

The OKIB Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has received numerous requests and offers of heavy equipment over the last few days. The EOC is creating a list of interested parties with equipment who would be available to work on an as needed basis.

Those who have equipment that could be used to mitigate the flooding and are interested in becoming pre-qualified to work during the freshet flooding event can contact the OKIB’s logistics department at OKIBEOCLogistics@okanagan.org.

Due to liability, the OKIB EOC cannot accept volunteers at this time.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

B.C. Floods 2021North Okanagan Regional DistrictOkanaganspring

