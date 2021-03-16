BX-Swan Lake firefighters are on-scene of a grassfire in the 1000 block of 25th Avenue in Vernon that broke out around 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Crews working on out-of-control Vernon burn pile

Burn spread to some buildings on property on 25th Avenue Tuesday, March 16

Crews from the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department are on-scene battling a grass fire that got out of control and close to some outbuildings on a property in the 1000 block of 25th Avenue in Vernon.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.

Firefighters are working on cooling off the burn pile. The fire stretched into an empty field of grass that’s around some neighbouring properties.

Some chicken coops might have been singed.

At least one person is being treated for smoke inhalation.

fire






