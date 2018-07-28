Mount Eneas while BC Wildfire Service conducts burn operations. - Matthias Noelle photo

Update: Mount Eneas fire near listed as under control, crew extinguishing hot spots

The wildfire near Peachland is considered held at this time

Update: 6 p.m

An update to the status of the Mount Eneas fire is now listing the blaze as under control. While the heat poses a challenge in the firefighting efforts crews are still working to ensure the fire remains contained and under control.

Update: 12 p.m.

Eighty-seven personnel and two pieces of heavy equipment are on site today with nine helicopters with air support as needed, according to BC Wildfire.

The heat will pose a challenge today for firefighters as well as the terrain.

Original:

The Mount Eneas wildfire south of Peachland is being held.

Night crews worked overnight to continue suppression techniques, according to BC Wildfire’s Service’s website.

The fire is 1,793 hectares in size and is still active at this time.

READ MORE: Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

Crews are also patrolling the area to extinguish hotspots and 87 firefighters and 6 pieces of heavy equipment were on site yesterday, the website said.

The challenges for crews are patches of unburned fuel that can flare up within the fire’s perimeter, the Wildfire Service said.

All evacuation alerts for the area have been rescinded.

