Restoration work is underway at Abbeyfield House and Vernon Restholm along Vernon Creek as of Aug. 24, 2020, after erosion problems started in the spring of 2017. (Submitted photo)

Crews restore crumbling banks at pair of Vernon retirement homes

Erosion issues at Abbeyfield House and Vernon Restholm started in spring 2017

With abundant community support, a long-awaited creek restoration project is now underway at two Vernon retirement homes.

Abbeyfield House first encountered erosion along its Vernon creek bank in the spring of 2017. The result was a washed out fence and flooding at the rear of the property located where the creek meets 27 Avenue. High water levels this spring and in the spring of 2018 further crumbled the bank towards the building.

After more than three years, the Abbeyfield Houses of Vernon Society has raised the roughly $43,000 needed for the project, and the restoration work along the creek’s western bank began on Monday, Aug. 24.

“It’s been quite a project,” said Judy Maile, president of the society’s board of directors. “We’re all really excited that we’ve gotten to this stage.”

Abbeyfield’s neighbours at Vernon Restholm experienced similar damage along the creek bank, and the two societies have partnered to restore both properties at the same time.

Bear Paw Construction is carrying out the restoration work along the bank and will install a berm to raise the ground level in the rear corner of the site. Ecoscape Environmental Consultants has been hired to ensure the stabilization work complies with all required environmental regulations.

Maile says the project is on track to be completed by the end of next week — within the window permitted for work in or around a stream, which closes mid-September.

Fundraising efforts were supported by Silver Star Rotary and the Vernon Lions Club, while grants were supplied by the Kalamalka Rotary Club, Armstrong Regional Co-op, Abbeyfield B.C. Trust, the B.C. Legion Foundation, the Royal Bank Foundation, Vernon Alliance Church, and the McLean Foundation — on top of “generous donations” from the community.

“The society is extremely grateful for the support it’s received from these organizations and the community,” Maile said.

READ MORE: ICBC adding road tests to catch up on COVID-19 backlog

READ MORE: Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Seniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Crews extinguish Kelowna house fire caused by cooking
Next story
No closure to Johnson Bentley murder tragedy

Just Posted

Lake Country residents told to prepare for planned water outage

An infrastructure upgrade along Okanagan Centre Rd. W will shut down service for 8 hours Sept. 1

Crews restore crumbling banks at pair of Vernon retirement homes

Erosion issues at Abbeyfield House and Vernon Restholm started in spring 2017

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers pull stranded men from canyon

The two teenagers were washed down a creek onto a ledge they couldn’t escape from

Crews extinguish Kelowna house fire caused by cooking

Homeowner suffered minor burns in second Kelowna structure fire in 12 hours

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Latest total from 5,416 test results as virus testing ramps up

First wedding in Summerland was held in 1904

Harry Dunsdon and Annie Stevens were both from Middlesex, England

Kelowna cabbie accused of sexual assault pleads guilty to lesser offence

Gagandeep Singh Sidhu, 38, received a conditional discharge on Friday

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

Breastfeeding during the pandemic: what we know and don’t know

There’s still little research to show if breastmilk transmits COVID-19

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

NHL playoffs return after 2-day break for protests

Games were postponed due to protest racial injustice

Dyer: Electricity demand and the duck curve

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

Most Read