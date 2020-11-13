(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)

Crews respond to vehicle fire near Kelowna airport

Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle fire, between Kelowna and Lake Country

Update, 11:08 p.m.

According to crews on scene, the vehicle has been extinguished.

Original:

Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle on fire, between Kelowna and Lake Country.

The fully-involved fire is consuming a single vehicle, on the side of the road near Postill Lake Road and Farmers Drive.

Story continues below.

(Google Maps)

(Google Maps)

The call came in at approx. 10:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 13).

Upon arrival at approx. 10:45 p.m., Ellison Fire Department crews determined the car had likely been burning for some time.

It isn’t yet known what caused the fire, or if there were occupants.

No further information is known at this time.

More to come.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Crews respond to vehicle fire near Kelowna airport

Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle fire, between Kelowna and Lake Country

Highway 97 crash. Rick Methot.
Semi crashes into ditch near Falkland

The incident happened on Highway 97, Friday evening

Darwyn Curtis Sellars will appear at the Vernon law courts Jan. 18, 2021 for sentencing. Sellars is accused of attempted murder following a shootout with three North Okanagan RCMP officers near Westwold in December 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Man accused of shooting at three North Okanagan police officers to be sentenced in January

Darwyn Sellars faces three attempted murder charges following shootout with police last year

Kelowna Family YMCA. Google Maps.
COVID-19 case isolated to pool area at Kelowna Family YMCA

The individual attended the pool on the evening of Nov. 3

When a senior client couldn't leave his car for a haircut because of mobility issues, Jesse Blades of Lumby's Beauty and the Barber brought her clippers to his car Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Francis Cooney/Facebook)
Drive-thru haircut for Lumby senior

Jesse Blades brings the clippers to the car for her client with mobility issues

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 wave continues with 617 new cases

Lower Mainland restrictions aimed at bending curve down

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

(MoneyforCoffee/Pixabay photo)
Free stuff: Shuswap mom hopes to get people upcycling

Shuswap Upcycle offers way to find new homes for unwanted items

A Kelowna-area man has died after a collision this morning in the 8000 block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna. (Facebook)
Kelowna man dies following Hwy 97 collision

Crash north of Kelowna this morning involved three vehicles

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A police presence was seen at the TD Bank at Plaza 33. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP catch alleged bank robber

A 43-year-old Kelowna man, armed, allegedly robbed a financial institution in Rutland this morning

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read