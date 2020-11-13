Crews respond to vehicle fire near Kelowna airport

Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle fire, between Kelowna and Lake Country

Update, 11:08 p.m.

According to crews on scene, the vehicle has been extinguished.

Original:

Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle on fire, between Kelowna and Lake Country.

The fully-involved fire is consuming a single vehicle, on the side of the road near Postill Lake Road and Farmers Drive.

Story continues below.

The call came in at approx. 10:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 13).

Upon arrival at approx. 10:45 p.m., Ellison Fire Department crews determined the car had likely been burning for some time.

It isn’t yet known what caused the fire, or if there were occupants.

No further information is known at this time.

More to come.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.