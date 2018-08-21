Crews respond to fire in Rutland

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a house fire in Kelowna

Updated: 11:10 a.m.

Three firetrucks are on scene of the house fire on Dougall Road South. Smoke can be seen coming from the roof and the front window. According to witness reports, the fire started from the stove. A woman was home at the time of the fire, as well as two pets. Firefighters were able to rescue a cat.

Original:

Emergency crews are responding to a house fire reported on Dougall Road in Rutland at around 11 a.m.

A Capital News reporter has been sent to the scene.

More to come.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.