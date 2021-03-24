Crews respond to early morning vehicle fire in Summerland

Nine firefighters attended call at 4:41 a.m.

Emergency crews were called to an early morning vehicle fire on Solly Road in Summerland on March 24.

The call came in at 4:41 a.m and two fire trucks, one command vehicle and a total of nine firefighters responded. They were at the scene for about an hour.

Rob Robinson, deputy fire chief of the Summerland Fire Department, said the engine fire also got into the rest of the vehicle.

There were no injuries due to the fire according to the fire department.

In addition, crews assisted at a nearby home where smoke from the car fire had gotten inside.

The RCMP are now investigating the incident.

