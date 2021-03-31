Crews respond to Coldstream electrical fire

Home in 600 block of Mt. Ida Drive reported fire shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31

Crews from the Coldstream and Lavington fire departments were called to a report of an electrical fire in the basement of a home in the 600 block of Mt. Ida Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31. Everybody associated with the home was safely outside. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Reports of a structure fire led emergency crews to a home in the 600 block of Mt. Ida Drive

Coldstream and Lavington firefighters, BC Ambulance and RCMP were called shortly after 11:30 a.m.

While there was no sign of a fire, a man associated to the home said there was an electrical fire in the basement, and that everyone in the house was safely outside.

Utility crews from BC Hydro and Fortis BC were also called to the scene.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon hospital

READ MORE: Louis returns as Okanagan Indian Band chief

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire