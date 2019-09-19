Crews put out small fire in Rutland home

The fire which was located on the second floor of the townhouse complex is now out

Fire crews responded quickly to reports of smoke coming from the master bedroom of a Rutland townhouse on Thursday evening.

Smoke is pouring from a townhouse complex on Briarwood Road. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/0Nz6GNgVjJ — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) September 20, 2019

Fire crews remain on scene checking for any extensions.

Crews responding to smoke coming from a house in Rutland. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/YpEzbYXxYL — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) September 20, 2019

