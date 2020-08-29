The Kelowna Fire Department. (Warren Henderson - Capital News)

Crews extinguish Kelowna house fire caused by cooking

Homeowner suffered minor burns while trying to put out the fire Saturday morning

A Kelowna man escaped with minor burns after some cooking led to a house fire Saturday morning.

Kelowna Fire Department crews responded to the 200 block of Harvey Road shortly before 6 a.m and found flames visible from the top floor of a two-storey residential structure.

“Thankfully all residents were able to evacuate the home and through swift action by crews on scene the fire was extinguished quickly,” said Platoon Captain Jarret Dais.

The homeowner attempted to extinguish the blaze, but suffered minor burns in the process. BC Ambulance Service treated the man at the scene.

Four trucks and 16 firefighters responded to the blaze. The fire was caused by cooking and was contained to the kitchen area. The interior of the home sustained heavy smoke damage.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
fire

