Crews control a grass fire that sparked in West Kelowna near Mission Hill Winery Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Dave Ogilvie photo) Crews control a grass fire that sparked in West Kelowna near Mission Hill Winery Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Dave Ogilvie photo)

Crews extinguish grass fire in West Kelowna

The blaze was sparked off Elk Road, below Mission Hill Winery, Saturday afternoon

Fire crews quickly snuffed a grass fire that sparked in West Kelowna near Mission Hill Winery Saturday afternoon.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) responded to the 100-by-40 metre blaze off Elk Road at approximately 3 p.m. Aug. 15.

“Ample water from nearby municipal hydrants combined with good access for responding fire apparatus allowed crews to quickly extinguish the fire,” said Assistant Chief Brent Watson.

No structures were immediately threatened and the cause of the fire appears to be accidental, Watson said.

A total of 13 West Kelowna firefighters, in three Engines and one Command Unit, attended the blaze.

“With the Fire Danger Rating approaching Extreme, WKFR reminds residents to exercise extreme caution in the wildland urban interface,” Watson said.

READ MORE: Fire near Wood Lake a “smoke chase”

READ MORE: Shuswap Lake Algae bloom the result of “perfect storm” of factors

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap Lake Algae bloom the result of “perfect storm” of factors

Just Posted

Crews extinguish grass fire in West Kelowna

The blaze was sparked off Elk Road, below Mission Hill Winery, Saturday afternoon

Local governments call on Okanagan boaters to keep wakes low in shallow water

Conclusion of study finds power boats can disturb lake bottom in water up to 8 metres deep

Design concepts released for Oyama Isthmus Park

District of Lake Country is seeking public feedback on the designs for the stretch of waterfront

Illegal dumping, yelling at staff: problems at North Okanagan waste facility

Regional district says security cameras have been installed at the Silver Star Transfer Station

UPDATE: Fire near Wood Lake a “smoke chase”

A water bomber reportedly took off from Penticton and is on the way to Lake Country

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

VIDEO: Seal pup and mom play and ‘kiss’ in Oak Bay Marina

BRNKL seal cam captures harbour seal growing up in busy harbour

Rare white orca spotted hunting off shores of Alaska for first time

Tl’uk seems healthy and strong, says researcher

Shuswap Lake Algae bloom the result of “perfect storm” of factors

Shuswap Watershed Council states influx of nutrients and increased sunlight are causes

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 16 to 22

World Photography Day, Black Cat Appreciation Day and Rum Day all coming up this week

Interpretive salmon classes at Kingfisher Creek get financial aid

Funds from the Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program will help raise Shuswap River salmon awareness

Captain Horvat’s OT marker lifts Canucks to 4-3 win over Blues

Vancouver takes 2-0 lead in best-of-7 NHL playoff series with St. Louis

Vernon pedestrian struck dies from injuries

Emergency responders are on scene on Main Street near the CIBC, traffic affected

Kelowna man convicted of not paying taxes after turbulent trial

Man claims he doesn’t meet the definition of a ‘person’ under the federal Income Tax Act

Most Read