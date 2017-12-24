Crews douse Glenmore structure fire

Responding to a report of a fire last night, Kelowna crews were able to put it out quickly

The cause of a fire Saturday night on Glenmore Road has not been determined.

However the Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) says the structure fire in the 2100 block of Glenmore Road North is not considered suspicious.

At approximately 8:40 p.m. last night, the Kelowna Fire Department responded to reports of a building on fire. The first arriving officer reported visible smoke coming from the rear of the structure.

Crews made entry into the building and were able to extinguish the fire quickly, confining the fire to the rear portion of the building.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is not suspicious.

Three engines, one rescue vehicle, a command unit, a water tender and a safety officer including 16 fire personnel responded to the incident.

The KFD reminds the public to check their fire alarms as a working alarm can save lives.

