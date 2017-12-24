The Kelowna Fire Department. - Image: Warren Henderson/Capital News

Crews douse Glenmore structure fire

Responding to a report of a fire last night, Kelowna crews were able to put it out quickly

The cause of a fire Saturday night on Glenmore Road has not been determined.

However the Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) says the structure fire in the 2100 block of Glenmore Road North is not considered suspicious.

At approximately 8:40 p.m. last night, the Kelowna Fire Department responded to reports of a building on fire. The first arriving officer reported visible smoke coming from the rear of the structure.

Crews made entry into the building and were able to extinguish the fire quickly, confining the fire to the rear portion of the building.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is not suspicious.

Three engines, one rescue vehicle, a command unit, a water tender and a safety officer including 16 fire personnel responded to the incident.

The KFD reminds the public to check their fire alarms as a working alarm can save lives.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Woman targeted in Kelowna rental scam

Just Posted

Crews douse Glenmore structure fire

Responding to a report of a fire last night, Kelowna crews were able to put it out quickly

Rockets’ Dube named Team Canada captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

Your weekend story highlights

Every weekend, the Capital News will highlight popular stories from the week

Peachland outdoor ice rink delayed

Tough weather has delayed the rink at Turner Properties

2017’s Top Stories: The Lake Country flooding

Boaters were unable to use their boats for months after the Central Okanagan floods

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Letter: MP helps mend a hole for family

Kelowna letter-writer says Stephen Fuhr helped his family deal with adoption issues

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

Accidents stall traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Two accidents heading northbound are causing traffic delays

Speed and depth key to Canada’s junior team ahead of world championship

Team is fast, very deep and balanced heading into a competitive world junior championship in Buffalo

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

Cash stolen after knife-wielding man robs Kamloops gas station

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a robbery at the Petro Canada service station on Kokanee Way

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

Most Read