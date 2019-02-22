Crews continuing to clear rock north of Summerland

Site has had no movement for the past eight days

Crews are continuing to clear the rock slide on Highway 97 north of Summerland, but the a detour remains in place at the site of the slide.

Representatives from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure say site monitoring has shown no new rock movement over the past eight days.

RELATED: Highway 97 rock slide north of Summerland beginning to stabilize

RELATED: Highway 97 north of Summerland could be open by end of week

As a result, excavators are able to continue breaking and pulling down rock.

“Our progress will largely depend on how much drilling and blasting we have to do,” a ministry statement read. “As we continue to remove material and expose the slope, we expect to come across bigger sections of rock needing to be drilled and blasted, as excavators won’t be able to break it down. If there are no further challenges — like severe weather or slide movement — we are hoping to restore traffic to the highway by the end of next week.”

Between 10 and 20 people are working on the slide site.

RELATED: COLUMN: A long journey over winter roads

The Callan Road detour remains in place and is open 24 hours a day, with occasional stoppages for blasting work.

Since the hauling began on Feb. 26, between 3,500 and 4,000 cubic metres of material have been hauled from the site.

The material is being hauled to the Bentley Pit, a few kilometres south of the slide area.

The slide occurred on the evening of Jan. 31 and the road was closed beginning Feb. 2.

So far, the ministry has spent more than $500,000 on all the work related to this slide, including the construction of the Callan Road detour.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan man breeds surplus of snake food – advertises free mice to a good home
Next story
Kelowna subdivision slope erosion fuels landslide fears

Just Posted

UPDATE: Skier from Denmark dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

No foul play is suspected

Crews continuing to clear rock north of Summerland

Site has had no movement for the past eight days

Kelowna developer makes an effort to help students left homeless after flood

U-Two developer is making an effort to help university students who were left in a lurch

Okanagan junior boys teams heading to basketball provincials.

The provincials invite 32 of the top junior teams in the province

Two accidents on Highway 97 near Vernon College

Emergency personnel have been called to two separate incidents on Highway 97 near Okanagan College

Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

Girl heard saying ‘Help my Dad’ in suspicious radio message on Vancouver Island

Police asking for help following mysterious signals from somewhere between Comox and Sayward

Reports of rashes prompt closure of all Harrison Hot Springs pools

Public pool available after Fraser Health shut down all five mineral pools until further notice

No treatment for highly infectious measles, says doctor

10 cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver as of Friday

Two more measles cases confirmed in Vancouver

It brings the number of total cases within the city connected to the outbreak to ten

Okanagan man breeds surplus of snake food – advertises free mice to a good home

Diablo, a Bull Python, eats only one mouse per week.

No gas in Okanagan town as lone station closed for renovations

Falkland’s Petro Canada will remain closed for renovations until March 1

Shuswap facility adds 60 long-term care beds

Mount Ida Mews hosts grand opening of second phase in Salmon Arm

UPDATE: One dead after crash on Highway 97A near Armstrong

Police have confirmed that one person is dead following an accident on Highway 97A Friday

Most Read