Crews continue extinguish Snowy Mountain Wildfire

Submitted A photo of the church in Chopaka as the Snowy Mountain fire crested the mountainside.

The Snowy Mountain wildfire continues to burn at 13,359 hectares and is being held by crews.

There are five firefighters on scene today with the help of two helicopters to work in the Barrington Creek area to extinguish parts of the fire as it burns down to the control line. Crews will continue to monitor and patrol the perimeter of the fire.

BC Wildfire Service continues to work collaboratively with the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources due to the fire’s proximity to the border.

