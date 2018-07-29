Placer Mountain wildfire, 37 kilometres south of Princeton. Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service

Evacuation alert for Cathedral Lakes lodge due to Placer Mountain wildfire

The fire, burning south of Princeton, is an estimated 1,017 hectares

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

The Cathedral Lakes Provincial Park lodge is under a evacuation alert.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the alert for Lot No. 3235S due to the Placer Mountain wildfire in the vicinity of the Cathedral Lakes lodge, north of Keremeos.

The alert was issued to prepare residents should they have to leave their premises or property in theevent an evacuation order is issued. Residents on evacuation order may have limited time to leave and are asked to prepare now should that happen.

It is recommended that the property owners locate all family members or co-workers and designate a meeting site outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation order be issued while separated.

The residents should also gather essential items such as medications, valuable papers, cell phone chargers, immediate careneeds, keepsakes and have them readily available for quick departure.

They should also be arranging transport if needed in the event of an evacuation order. Those in need of transportation fromthe area can call 250-490-4225.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

*********************************

The Placer Mountain wildfire, burning south of Princeton, will see work on the east flank today.

BC Wildfire Service said crews will complete construction of a guard moving south to join a machine guard that is progressing northward.

The fire is an estimated 1,017 hectares and there is an evacuation alert for Cathedral Lakes Lodge.

A burn plan has been finalized and, depending on fire behaviour and weather condition, will be conducted mid-day. According to BC Wildfire Service the ignitions specialist can delay or cancel this activity at any time should conditions be determined unfavourable.

Crews will also complete a helipad north of McBride Creek and south of McBride Creek and are locating, inspection and marking the location of existing helipads. They will also continue with mop up and patrol on the northern flank fire as they work eastwards.

Structural protection assessments are being carried out on identified structures within the vicinity of the fire.

