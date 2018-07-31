A view from Okanagan Lake of the plume of smoke that rose above the Mount Eneas fire today. Photo courtesy Sandy Baldwin

Update: Mount Eneas fire near Peachland holding at 1,793 hectares

Smoke may still be visible as crews maintain fire lines for the Mount Eneas wildfire

Update: 8:30 p.m.

The Mount Eneas fire near Peachland is still measuring an estimated 1,790 hectares as of Tuesday evening. The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is classified as under control.

—-

Update: 10:30 a.m. July 31

BC Wildfire crews are expecting similar fire behaviour today with the Mount Eneas wildfire, south of Peachland, compared to yesterday, according to Wildfire’s website.

The service expects growth in the fire to be slope-drive, the website said.

“The high temperatures and tough terrain continue to challenge ground crews. Temperatures on site yesterday reached 42 C,” the website said.

The fire is mapped at 1,793 hectares.

—-

Original: July 30

Ground crews continue to mop up and patrol the Mount Eneas wildfire.

The fire is considered under control at 1,793 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire Service had 63 firefighters and two pieces of heavy equipment on the fire today, along with six helicopters.

Temperatures on site yesterday reached 42 C, although Monday was slightly cooler.

—————

The Mount Eneas fire near Peachland is still measuring an estimated 1,793 hectares, and is classified as under control.

The fire, which has been burning for two weeks, has offered its fair share of challenges to crews in recent days due to the extreme temperatures and tough terrain.

Related:Update: Kelowna wildfire under control, evacuation alert lifted

Among other things, BC Wildfire reports that green patches within the fire perimetre are drying out and reigniting and putting up a lot of smoke.

This re-ignition is “completely contained” according to the BC Wildfire Service update and crews are monitoring the situation.

Related: Kelowna woman watches ‘black smoke billowing’ as crews fight wildfire

Eighty-seven personnel and two pieces of heavy equipment are on site today with nine helicopters with air support as needed, according to BC Wildfire.

