Crews are battling a fire on Squilax Mountain. (BC Wildfire Service image)

Crews battle human-caused wildfire on Squilax Mountain in Shuswap

BC Wildfire Service says blaze can be seen from Highway 1

The BC Wildfire Service are taking action to extinguish a fire near Sorrento in the South Shuswap.

Fire crews responded overnight to the 0.8 hectare wildfire on Squilax Mountain, approximately 5.5 km southwest of Sorrento; they say the blaze is visible from the Trans-Canada Highway.

Read More: Column: Don’t wait on fire bans

Read More: Word on the street: Should a ban on open fires and campfires be initiated sooner in the Shuswap?

According to the wildfire service’s Twitter feed, four additional firefighters are currently responding to the fire.

It is suspected the fire is human-caused.

In a tweet, the wildfire service thanked the public for reporting the fire and asks everyone to keep a sharp eye out for other fires. Anything believed to be a wildfire can be reported at 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 if calling from a cellphone.

Read More: Planned commercial-residential foreshore development scaled down

Read More: In photos: Salmon Arm gymnasts show off their skills

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna court hears, 2014 murder victim had a history of violence
Next story
Okanagan man retrieves stolen wheels from homeless camp

Just Posted

CHBA Central Okanagan says ‘No’ to Liberals ‘Prompt Payment Bill’

The Bill pushes for companies to pay contractors in under a month

UBC Okanagan celebrates 2019 convocation

Graduates, top students and honorary degree recipients recognized at graduation ceremonies

The history of Okanagan fruit farming detailed by local author

Don McNair’s Apple Valley: A Century of Fruit Farming in the Okanagan visits Lake Country Museum

Okanagan college guard part of duo transferring to UBC Okanagan Heat basketball

Kasey Patchell and Alessia Brutto will join the Heat’s women’s basketball crew in the fall

A windy day in the Okanagan- Shuswap

Expect winds gusting up to 40 km/hr in the Okanagan on Tuesday

Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women

B.C. church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Ladner United Church says police are investigating the crime

Summerland winery wins gold in France

Silkscarf Winery noted for 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon

Young moose wanders through neighbourhood in Canoe

Photographer Kristall Burgess captured the animal strolling up her street.

Garbage habituated bear euthanized in North Okanagan

Three residents were handed violation tickets for not protecting their property from bears

Crews battle human-caused wildfire on Squilax Mountain in Shuswap

BC Wildfire Service says blaze can be seen from Highway 1

Okanagan man retrieves stolen wheels from homeless camp

A man with a shopping cart took the tires and rims off the Jeep in plain daylight

B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered

Two hectare wildfire sparks near Kamloops

BC Wildfire crews are on scene of a blaze near Stump Lake

Most Read