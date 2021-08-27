A property located at the intersection of Preston Road and Glenrosa Road, while smoke from the Mount Law wildfire billows in the background on Aug. 18. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

A property located at the intersection of Preston Road and Glenrosa Road, while smoke from the Mount Law wildfire billows in the background on Aug. 18. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Crews battle spot fires as Mount Law blaze continues to burn out of control

The wildfire is still burning at 930 hectares in size

The Mount Law wildfire continues to burn out of control at 930 hectares near West Kelowna and the Okanagan Connector.

BC Wildfire Service crews are continuing to deal with flare-ups caused by Wednesday night winds, spending Thursday battling a spot fire south of the highway. Another spot fire was identified near Drought Creek, which crews are still working on today, Aug. 27.

“While the threat has eased through much of the fire with mild weather conditions, it is still uncontained in areas and crews are working for containment during this period of mild weather,” said Okanagan complex fire information officer Roslyn Johnson. Johnson is taking over as the lead of the BC Wildfire Service’s incident management team as the Australian incident management team heads home.

READ MORE: B.C. premier, forests minister, tour White Rock Lake fire near Vernon

READ MORE: Two major wildfires in B.C.’s southern Interior now classified as ‘being held’

Eighty personnel will be actioning the fire today, including five helicopters and 11 pieces of heavy equipment.

Travel advisories remain in effect due to the Mount Law blaze for two kilometres between West Kelowna and Peachland, Highway 97 junction to MacKinnon Road. One westbound lane on Highway 97C remains closed to traffic near the fire.

The wildfire service is asking drivers not to stop or slow down on the highway to take photos.

An evacuation order remains in place for two properties, 4713 MacKinnon Road and 3250 Highway 97. A map of the affected evacuation alert area is available at cordemergency.ca.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused and will be investigated.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021KelownaOkanagan

Previous story
VIDEO: White Rock Lake firefighter injured after 100-foot fall
Next story
Burn postponed again on White Rock Lake wildfire

Just Posted

Beach goers have been urged to refain from swimming at Kal Beach for two weeks. (Contributed)
Swimming still not recommended at Coldstream’s Kal Beach

A controlled bur southwest of Desert Cove on the White Rock Lake wildfire near Vernon caused considerable smoke Aug. 24. (Mike Dennison photo)
Burn postponed again on White Rock Lake wildfire

For Rent Real Estate Sign in Front of House
Fraudster pockets $1,000 from Lumby resident in rental scam

BC Ambulance is taking an injured firefighter by ground ambulance for further treatment after arriving by helicopter to the airport in Vernon Aug. 26, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
VIDEO: White Rock Lake firefighter injured after 100-foot fall