UPDATE: Crews battle early morning fire at Kelowna construction site

UPDATE: 10:20 a.m.

Parklane Townhomes realtor Jesse East confirmed that residents of the units on 1931 Union Road were all safely evacuated.

“The building is still standing and it looks like, from as close as I could get, it looks like it’s going to be ok,” he said.

“It does sound like there is some damage to one of our units on the exterior and probably some smoke damage inside.”

But at this point, they aren’t sure how bad the damage is, East said.

Parklane Townhomes also has a construction site on the same parcel of land where the fire was. East said they’re lucky their site was far enough away that the fire did no damage to it.

————-

UPDATE: 9:05 a.m.

Flames can still be seen rising from a construction site for a townhome complex, after a blaze broke out early Tuesday morning.

Traffic is backed up along Glenmore Road as it remains close between Union and Cross Roads, while emergency crews deal with the aftermath of the fire.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Motorists are being re-routed from the area.

————

Fire ripped through a construction site for a townhome complex early on Tuesday morning in Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP said police and fire crews responded to a report of a fire at the intersection of Glenmore Road and Union Road just after 6 a.m. on April 6.

Residents in the areas around the construction site have been evacuated and the roads have been closed.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area as emergency crews continue to deal with the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Several residents near the scene said it was frightening to see the fire get so big, and others said the event is a big loss for those who already bought units in the complex.

North Glenmore Elementary has sent out notification that the school will be open and classes will proceed as scheduled as the school is a safe distance away from the fire.

To access the school, parents have been asked to go through Snowsell Road instead of Union Road.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

