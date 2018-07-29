Fire crews battle a structure fire on Myers Frontage Road in Carlin on July 29. (Jeremy Brouwer photo)

Update: Crews battle a structure fire in Carlin north of Salmon Arm

At least six fire trucks are already on scene

Update 3:05 p.m. July 29.

According to Tappen/Sunnybrae Fire Chief Ryan Gray crews from the White Lake, Shuswap and Tappen/Sunnybrae Fire departments nearly have the fire extinguished. Gray said the affected building is a residence. A witness on the scene said the building was seriously damaged.

Original story:

Crews are battling a structure fire along the Myers frontage road in Carlin near the school and community hall.

A witness passing the scene on the highway said six fire trucks were already fighting the fire and another two were seen racing to their aid.

More to come.

