BC Wildfire says the Snowy Mountain wildfire is very visible from Cawston. Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service

Chopaka properties placed on evacuation alert due to Snowy Mountain fire

The fire is an estimated 1,910 hectares and is not contained

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

An evacuation alert has been put in place due to the threat of the Snowy Mountain protected area wildfire in the vicinity of Cawston and adjacent to the Lower Similkameen Indian Band.

The alert, issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, is for 1050 Chopaka Road and 1101 Chopaka Road (two addresses and four properties) and was issued to prepare residents should they have to leave their premises or property in the event an evacuation order is issued. Residents on evacuation order may have limited time to leave and are asked to prepare now should that happen.

It is recommended that the property owners locate all family members or co-workers and designate a meeting site outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation order be issued while separated.

The residents should also gather essential items such as medications, valuable papers, cell phone chargers, immediate care needs, keepsakes and have them readily available for quick departure.

They should also be arranging transport if needed in the event of an evacuation order. Those in need of transportation from the area can call 250-490-4225.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

**************************

Activity on the Snowy Mountain wildfire, burning south of Keremeos, increased significantly yesterday.

BC Wildfire Service said the fire moved downslope on the north flank into a grassy area and helicopters are being used to cool the fire.

On Sunday a 20-person crew will be establishing a hand guard on the north flank with support from air tankers. As well, planned hand ignitions will be conducted. A remote camera continues to provide real time imaging to assist in monitoring the fire.

As a result of the fire burning in Snowy protected area, BC Parks has closed the Ewart and Wall Creek trails pending further assessment.

