Creston teacher arrested for child-sex offences involving students

RCMP say the offences took place between October 2022 and June 2023

Ki Louie, a teacher at Kootenay River Secondary School in Creston, has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual offences involving two students. He’s seen here pointing at Kootenay River earlier this year as part of a program he helped found to lead counselling sessions with students on canoes. Photo: Jeff Banman

A teacher at Creston’s Kootenay River Secondary School has been arrested for alleged sexual offences against a pair of students.

RCMP said in a statement Monday that Kianuko (Ki) Wayne Louie has been charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, criminal harassment, extortion, telecommunications to lure a child under 18, and possessing child pornography.

Police allege Louie committed the offences while he was teaching at the school between October 2022 and June 2023.

He’s currently released on bail, but is to have no contact with the two victims, nor can he go into any public park or school grounds.

Creston Detachment Commander Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk said in a statement that anyone with knowledge of the offences should speak with police.

“We recognize the profound impact such revelations may have on our community and the distress it can cause. We’re urging anyone with information, or those who may have been directly affected, to come forward.”

Louie’s next court appearance is Sept. 28.

School District 8 superintendent Trish Smillie told Black Press Media in an email that Louie had been placed on leave but declined to comment further.

Louie, a member of the Lower Kootenay Band (LKB), has been a key part of the district’s aboriginal education initiatives in Creston.

He was honoured in 2019 by Nasuʔkin Jason Louie for his work in having the LKB flag raised at the school. Two years later Ki Louie successfully lobbied the school district to change the name of Prince Charles Secondary School, which was later renamed Kootenay River.

Earlier this year Louie started a canoe counselling program that facilitated discussions with students during 40-minute paddling sessions.

Anyone with information or who may have been directly affected is asked to call Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313 and quote file No. 2023-2044.