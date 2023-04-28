Conceptual rendering of a crematorium proposed by Springfield Funeral Home. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Crematorium proposed near Kelowna’s Orchard Plaza Shopping Centre

The project includes the renovation of the OK Tire Shop at Springfield and Ambrosi roads

Springfield Funeral Home in Kelowna wants to build a two-storey crematorium next to its existing location.

The proposed project includes the renovation of the OK Tire Shop located at Springfield and Ambrosi roads.

The crematorium will act as an addition to the existing funeral home (2020 Springfield Road), according to documents submitted to city hall. Both lots are owned by the same company (Kelowna Crematorium Ltd.).

“The two lots combined can create a bigger community/service space for the neighborhood, with greater accessibility and ease,” the documents state.

