Creek levels rise in Armstrong

The rain impact may have been less than expected, but creek levels rose in Armstrong over the weekend.

Emergency Program Coordinator Warren Smith said that rise is a result of the melt occurring in the snow pillow at higher elevations triggered by mid to high mountain melt above 1,500 meters that started mid-week and peaked with Friday’s high temperatures.

“Mitigation work performed by the city’s public works crew on Friday greatly assisted in reducing the level of floodwater entering Meighan Creek. Deep Creek has continued to rise, which is continuing to cause concern. The City is working with the Township of Spallumcheen and monitoring the creeks above Powerhouse Road and the outflow to Otter Lake,” Smith said in a release.

Temperatures slightly above normal in the valley bottom can have an impact, but the high elevation temperatures are of greater concern, Smith said.

“It appears some freezing will be occurring overnight, which works in our favour. There is mild precipitation in the forecast mid-week and staff will be in contact with Emergency Management BC and Environment Canada to ensure that we are aware of any incoming precipitation concerns,” Smith said.

Armstrong’s local state of emergency will remain in place until at least May 4, when officials will re-evaluate the conditions.

Public works staff will be involved in mitigation flood work and the monitoring of creeks.

“Our staff are well trained and have a strong understanding of the Emergency Management System and what needs to be done,” Smith said. “There are some minor impacts on our day-to-day operations as our crew responds to flooding needs.”

Public works crews placed rip-rap filled bulk bags in front of two culverts on the east side of Highway 97A Friday afternoon to relieve some of the pressure felt from Meighan Creek. The diverted water from which has been placed into a ditch system as well as a portion of a field.

The City of Armstrong experienced significantly high temperatures May 4, 2017, followed by a very intense rainstorm that evening.

“The City is preparing so that we are ready if we need to be should similar conditions develop,” Smith said. “These conditions could last well into June as that is when we usually get our most intense low-pressure systems (rain) moving through the valley.”

The City of Armstrong would like to remind residents that they are responsible for protecting their buildings and properties from flooding. Sand and bags are currently available for self-filling, at no cost, at the Public Works Yard located at 2950 Patterson Avenue and at the corner of Bridge Street and Okanagan Blvd.

Residents whose homes are impacted by the flooding should call City Hall 250-546-3023.

