Sam Peters and Sarah McKinnell pose with their project, a walker that tranforms into a cane, during the first-year engineering design competition finals held at UBCO, Thursday night. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Creativity tested at engineering competition

Kelowna - The annual first-year engineering competition took place last night

First-year engineering students strived for the top spot in the annual design competition at UBCO.

Group five took first, 23 earned second and 37 took third in the competition, which had students designing projects that improved the quality of life for seniors and helped kids expand their attention spans.

Student Jake Rowbotcham created a match maze with his group, a toy for three to seven-year olds which included cards.

“It the child gets bored they can flip it over and play with the maze a bit,” he said.

Rowbotcham created the videos for the project and contributed to brainstorming ideas.

Student Sarah McKinnell’s project transformed a walker to cane, an idea she got from her mom, who works in the healthcare industry.

Third-year student K.C. Rutchford helped mentor the younger engineering students.

“It’s very exciting, it’s very cool to see where were three years ago to see where we’ve come; to look back and see ourselves going through the same experiences,” he said.

Ray Taheri, a professor with the School of Engineering, said this event comes at a crucial time in history.

“Engineers have always been pioneering our society to improve the quality of life,” he said, adding he tells students to endorse technology and embrace humanity, not students who are not only clever but caring.

Roughly 400 students participated in the competition. Finals were held Thursday, Nov. 30.

