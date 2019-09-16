CRD board on the road travels to Tatla Lake

Broadband, plastics, cycling, grants for assistance and economic development were on the agenda

Rural broadband was one of the topics discussed when the Cariboo Regional District held its regular board meeting at Tatla Lake on Friday, Sept. 13.

John Kerr, representing the Tatlayoko Think Tank, gave a presentation regarding rural broadband issues.

The board will be discussing this at the upcoming Union of BC Municipalities Convention and has made developing a regional broadband strategy part of their strategic plan for the current election term.

B.C. plastics in action

The board is sending a letter to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy with feedback on the Clean BC Plastics Action Plan.

Among other comments, the CRD is urging the Province to amend the Recycling Regulation to include industrial, commercial or institutional packaging and printed paper (ICI) as it would divert significant amounts of recyclables from landfills. For instance, a CRD study in June 2019 found 12 per cent of the region’s solid waste was ICI recyclables.

The board is also supporting and sending a joint feedback submission on the Clean BC Plastics Action Plan along with the Districts of Squamish and Tofino and other local governments.

Read more: Cariboo Regional District adopts bylaws allowing non-medical cannabis production

Support for Williams Lake Cycling Club project

A motion of support for a grant application the Williams Lake Cycling Club is submitting to Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) was endorsed by the board. The club is applying for $30,000 to improve local trail networks with traditional place names and map kiosks. NDIT requires organizations applying for funding to obtain a resolution of support from the local government with jurisdiction in the project.

Grants for assistance provided

Two grants for assistance were approved by the board

$1,000 from the Electoral Area D grants for assistance fund to the McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department towards a Fire Prevention Week event and

$500 from Area D to the Wildwood Community and Recreation Association towards an open house event.

Area E economic development service created

A bylaw to establish an Electoral Area E Economic Development Service as adopted by the board. The service will provide support for projects and activities that improve the economic situation in Area E, including work in important sectors such as tourism, agriculture, natural resource development and the retention and attraction of businesses and residents.

The residential tax rate for this service is $4.17 per $100,000 of residential property assessment values and will apply to all of Electoral Area E.

The Board also directed staff to work towards merging all five Central Cariboo economic development services, which includes Electoral Areas D, E, F, J and K. The merged service would support economic development in the Central Cariboo and Chilcotin as a whole, for a greater joint effort instead of focusing solely on individual areas.

The next CRD board meeting will take place Friday, Oct. 4.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter