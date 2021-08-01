Crazy Creek Gorge FSR wildfire near Sicamous grows

Update from BC Wildfire Service Sunday, Aug. 1, at 4 p.m. said fire is now 2,446 hectares in size

The Crazy Creek Gorge Wildfire near Sicamous is still classified as Out of Control as of Sunday, Aug. 1, and upgrade from 1,700 hectares in size to 2,446 hectares. (Shuswap Emergency Program Facebook photo)

The Crazy Creek Gorge FSR (Forest Service Road) Wildfire 29 kilometres north of Sicamous has grown.

The BC Wildfire Service updated its Wildfires of Note Sunday, Aug. 1, at 12;27 p.m., and said the lightning-caused fire size was approximately 2,446 hectares, up from 1,700 hectares from a Saturday night update.

The active fire is classified as Out of Control.

BC Wildfire Service continues to monitor very closely. The fire is sitting high on the north-facing slope in a remote location and has been demonstrating Rank 4 and Rank 5 behaviour. (Rank 4 is classified as a highly vigorous surface fire with torching, or passive ground fire; Rank 5 is classified as extremely vigorous surface fire or active crown fire.)

Due to thick smoke in the area and close to zero visibility BCWS has not been able to map and is utilizing satellite imagery.

It is hoped Sunday’s rain and cooler temperatures would assist with fire protection efforts for the seasonal residences in the Evacuation Order area.

Challenges for the fire are: dense vegetation in the area, thick smoke limiting aircraft action and difficult access to boat-in-only areas.

The Shuswap Emergency Program says on its Facebook page the fire has reached the waterline of Shuswap Lake in some areas.

People in the Evacuation Order area are being asked to respect the order. They can assist fire protection efforts by leaving the area immediately.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) and Emergency Operations Centre staff have been working together to develop a structure protection plan for the community. The boat-in-only nature of the communities is making the response more complex and challenging.

As well, structure protection efforts are hampered by the thick vegetation surrounding the properties, but the BCWS Structure Protection Specialist has been working on a strategy.

Residents in need of food or lodging supports must check in at the Reception Centre at the Sicamous and District Seniors Centre, located at 1091 Shuswap Avenue, Sicamous, to register.

The Columbia-Shuswap Regional District has issued an Evacuation Order for the communities of Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay. Please contact the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District 250-833-3350 for more information.

