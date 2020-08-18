Crazy Creek fire grows, new fire near Salmon Arm

Blaze near Craigellachie now 16 hectares, new spot fire at Hummingbird Creek

Another blaze has been sparked near Salmon Arm, while the existing fire near Craigellachie has more than tripled in size.

A fire near Six Mile Point is burning above Mara Lake. The blaze, discovered Monday, Aug. 17 is at Hummingbird Creek and is an estimated 0.4 hectares in size.

Meanwhile a blaze off Highway 1, also discovered Monday, has grown to 15 hectares. The fire is located off Crazy Creek Forest Service Road.

READ MORE: Wildfire burning near Craigellachie off Highway 1

READ MORE: Fire near Lavington human caused

