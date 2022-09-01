Crazy clothes for a cause at upcoming Kelowna golf tournament

Break out your wackiest outfit, and get ready to hit the links.

In a sport often associated with tucked-in shirts and pleated pants, the Rotary Club of Kelowna Ogopogo is once again bringing you the Fancy Pants Golf Tournament on Sept. 8

“You can go out any day you want and try to have a competitive round of golf,” said Ogopogo Rotary Club President Cal Nesdoly. “Only at the Fancy Pants Tournament can you experience a golf course full of outrageous outfits, events and games at every hole, and everyone there to support a great cause.”

The Child Advocacy Centre (CAC) will receive all funds raised from this year’s tournament, which has been running since 2019. The Centre provides compassionate care to children and families who have experienced abuse and neglect.

“The CAC is an amazing organization, and our club is passionate about raising money and awareness in support of their work”, said Nesdoly. “What they do at the CAC is as tough as you could imagine, and for them to provide help to all the kids who need it, our whole community must rally around them in support.”

To date, the Fancy Pants Tournament has raised close to $40,000 for the centre.

Golfers will also have a chance to win $10,000 for a hole-in-one.

Tickets can be found on Eventbrite under ‘Fancy Pants Golf Tournament’ , with Sunset Ranch Golf and Country Club hosting.

