The Crater Creek wildfire continues to burn outside Keremeos. (BC Wildfire Services)

Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos sees no growth; evacuation orders still in place

The 44,000-hectare blaze is burning out of control 18 kilometres southwest of Keremeos

The cross-border Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos continues to burn out of control at 44,000 hectares, as of Saturday morning, Aug. 26.

BC Wildfire Service says there was minimal fire behaviour on Friday and that heavy equipment continues to work on the northern portion of the blaze.

This comes after some evavcuation alerts were rescinded for properties within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and Lower Similkameen Indian Band on Friday night.

A total of 13 properties remain on evacuation order and an additional 80 are on alert.

BCWS crews are continuing to work with U.S. officials, as the blaze burns at more than 2,000 hectares south of the border.

Black Press Media will update this story throughout the day.

READ MORE: Evacuation alerts ended for properties affected by Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnew
s.com

B.C. Wildfires 2023

