Crash temporarily closes Trans Canada Highway near Sicmaous

A crash forced the closure of the Trans Canada Highway 12 kilometres east of Sicamous Monday morning.
DriveBC first reported the incident at 3 a.m., Dec. 10. Highway 1 remained closed as crews cleared the scene and reopened at 5:03 a.m.
There is no word on the cause of the accident or any sustained injuries.
The accident came the morning after several centimetres of snow fell. Environment Canada is calling for further snowfall throughout the week.
