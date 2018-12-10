Crash temporarily closes Trans Canada Highway near Sicmaous

DriveBC reported the accident at 3 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10

The Trans Canada Highway received several centimetres of snow overnight. (DriveBC Highway Webcam)

A crash forced the closure of the Trans Canada Highway 12 kilometres east of Sicamous Monday morning.

DriveBC first reported the incident at 3 a.m., Dec. 10. Highway 1 remained closed as crews cleared the scene and reopened at 5:03 a.m.

OPEN – #BCHwy1 in both directions 12 km east of #Sicamous following a vehicle incident. Please drive to conditions #Revelstoke — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 10, 2018

There is no word on the cause of the accident or any sustained injuries.

The accident came the morning after several centimetres of snow fell. Environment Canada is calling for further snowfall throughout the week.

