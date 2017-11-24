An early morning crash at the corner of Hollywood Road North and Leathead Road briefly had Rutland traffic snarled. (IMAGE CREDIT: KEVIN PARNELL/CAPITAL NEWS)

Crash snarls traffic in Rutland

Smashed front end and a roll-over kept Emergency Services busy this morning.

The crash, which resulted in a truck roll-over and the crushed front end of a small car, was called in to Emergency Services just before 8 a.m.

No word on whether there were injuries. All parties had exited their vehicles when help arrived. Clean-up is now underway.

