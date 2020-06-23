Crash slows traffic in Vernon

One sent to hospital following two-vehicle incident

One person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle incident Tuesday morning.

Two vehicles collided before 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and 32nd Street.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to the crash to find all occupants already outside of the vehicles and standing on a nearby sidewalk.

One vehicle involved sustained heavy front-end damage.

One person was treated for injuries at the scene and transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service.

RCMP and Bylaw officers were also on scene to assist VFRS.

An investigation is being conducted by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

