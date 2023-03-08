Crash slows traffic in busy West Kelowna intersection

A crash at Highway 97 and Gellatly Road in West Kelowna is slowing Wednesday morning traffic.

Two vehicles collided near the McDonalds, prompting ambulance, police and fire to all head to the scene.

All involved were out of the vehicles by the time Capital News arrived on scene around 11:30a.m. The right-hand northbound lane was closed to traffic while the scene was cleaned up.

No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: New South Indian meal delivery offering more variety to Kelowna residents

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car accidentCity of West Kelowna