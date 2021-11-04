(Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

(Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

Crash slows Harvey Avenue traffic in Kelowna

The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m.

Traffic is slow in the westbound lanes of Harvey Avenue near Cooper Road after a car crash on Thursday afternoon.

The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. and emergency crews are on scene cleaning up.

Traffic is expected to be cleared around the area shortly.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashKelownaOkanaganTraffic

Previous story
B.C. records 596 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 8 more deaths
Next story
Historic $100M donation given to Vancouver Art Gallery for new building

Just Posted

Vernon Christian School has been closed for two weeks. (VCS photo)
UPDATE: COVID outbreaks close two Okanagan Christian schools

(Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Crash slows Harvey Avenue traffic in Kelowna

Loyal Wooldridge. (Contributed)
Kelowna councillor Loyal Wooldridge takes on RDCO board chair position

Health-care workers from Women’s College Hospital prepare doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccine clinic in a Toronto neighbourhood earlier this year. (Contributed)
Central Okanagan trustees not ready to make vaccine mandated decision