Crash slows Harvey Avenue traffic in Kelowna

Traffic is slow in the westbound lanes of Harvey Avenue near Cooper Road after a car crash on Thursday afternoon.

The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. and emergency crews are on scene cleaning up.

Two-vehicle collision at the Harvey and Cooper intersection. Emergency vehicles are blocking off right lane on Harvey heading downtown, Cooper is also blocked if you’re trying to get off Enterprise. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/tSEQNSo3yL — twila m amato (@twilamam) November 4, 2021

Traffic is expected to be cleared around the area shortly.

