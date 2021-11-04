Crash slows Harvey Avenue traffic in Kelowna

Traffic is slow in the westbound lanes of Harvey Avenue near Cooper Road after a car crash on Thursday afternoon.
The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. and emergency crews are on scene cleaning up.
Two-vehicle collision at the Harvey and Cooper intersection. Emergency vehicles are blocking off right lane on Harvey heading downtown, Cooper is also blocked if you’re trying to get off Enterprise. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/tSEQNSo3yL
— twila m amato (@twilamam) November 4, 2021
Traffic is expected to be cleared around the area shortly.
