Highway traffic was slowed near University Way and Highway 97 in Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon due to a crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 4:30p.m. for a call about a vehicle striking a concrete barrier.

Traffic was backed up in both the north and southbound lanes.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

