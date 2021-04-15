UPDATE: Traffic still backed up on Bennett Bridge following collision

Fire crews tend to a collision that is causing severe traffic delays on the William R. Bennett bridge headed east into Kelowna. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)

UPDATE (10:45 a.m.):

Highway cameras on DriveBC show that traffic heading east into Kelowna along William R. Bennett bridge is still moving slowly. There are reports that traffic on Highway 97 is backed up to Bartley Road.

Original (8:30 a.m.):

A reported collision is causing severe traffic delays on the William R. Bennett bridge headed east into Kelowna.

DriveBC highway webcams show bumper-to-bumper traffic lining the bridge.

Emergency crews are on scene.

It is not known if anyone has been injured as a result of the crash.

More to come.

Heavy traffic on the eastbound side of the William R. Bennett Bridge heading into Kelowna on Thursday. (DriveBC photo)

