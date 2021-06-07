UPDATE: Crash cleared on highway near Armstrong

Vehicle incident between Powerhouse and Wagner roads

A vehicle incident is being reported on Highway 97A near Armstrong. (DriveBC map)

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

The incident has been cleared, DriveBC said in a report.

ORIGINAL:

A crash is causing some delays on Highway 97A near Armstrong.

DriveBC reports a lane closure between Wagner and Powerhouse roads due to a vehicle incident reported at 1:54 p.m. Monday, June 7.

A vehicle incident is being reported on Highway 97A near Armstrong. (DriveBC map)
