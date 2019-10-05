Crash outside Orchard Park parking lot slows traffic in Kelowna

A vehicle crash caused some delay for shoppers on Saturday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m. two vehicles were involved in a crash just outside the entrance to Orchard Park mall right outside of the Best Buy. The intersection at Baron Road and Dilworth Drive and subsequent intersections were experiencing heavy backups as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

Traffic is slow at Dilworth and Baron in #Kelowna where crews are clearing up a 2-vehicle accident. Two cars crashed onto sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/Wx8VCID91k — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) October 5, 2019

Though there were two cars with damage crashed onto the sidewalk outside the mall, a truck and an SUV, there was a third vehicle, a heavily-damaged white sedan, that was on the sidewalk nearly 30 metres away from the suspected spot of the accident.

Emergency crews were still on scene as of 12:10 p.m. and are working to clear the traffic build-up.

Ambulance was on scene but no serious injuries have yet been reported.

