photo: Mackenzie Britton

Crash on K.L.O. road slows traffic

The t-bone has slowed westbound traffic

Update:

The driver of the white car was taken away in an ambualnce and the driver of the yellow car is okay and remains on scene.

Original:

Traffic will be slow along K.L.O Road.

A t-bone car crash has traffic backed up westbound on K.L.O Road and Gordon Drive.

One driver has been taken to hospital by an ambulance. Emergency responders are on scene now.

RELATED: A few car crashes through Kelowna today

No further information is available at this time, a reporter is on scene.

Crash on K.L.O. road slows traffic

