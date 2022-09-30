(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Crash on Glenmore Road in Kelowna

Happened around 12:30p.m. Friday

A multi-vehicle crash closed off part of Glenmore Road near the intersection of Kane Road in Kelowna on the afternoon of Sept. 30.

Emergency crews were on scene around 12:30p.m., including one fire engine, one ambulance and one cruiser.

Both vehicles involved were off of the road, with one pulled into a gas station parking lot and one on the grass near the sidewalk. Both will need a tow.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

Crews were leaving around 1p.m.

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
