Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle incident near Swan Lake

Southbound traffic heading into Vernon from the north could be delayed.

Emergency crews have been called to a two-vehicle incident on Highway 97 near Swan Lake Nurseryland Tuesday, Oct. 27 shortly after 4 p.m.

Traffic is blocked in one of the southbound lanes, near Highland Road, while crews attend the scene.

More details to come.

READ MORE: Sicamous’ Bruhn Bridge site of two collisions

READ MORE: Lights and sirens response to old Lake Country rollover

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP