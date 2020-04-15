One woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries Wednesday morning after crashing her car into a recyling truck on 34th Street. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Crash nearly takes out North Okanagan recycling truck driver

Wednesday morning incident sends woman to hospital

The driver of a recycling truck was just seconds away from getting crushed after a car crashed into the truck Wednesday morning.

Erick Ortiz was working with his colleague, emptying the blue bins along 34th Street around 8:30 a.m. when the crash happened.

“This car just slammed into us,” said Erick Ortiz, who was luckily on the other side of the Emterra recycling truck when the incident took place.

“If it was like a minute earlier he would have been standing where the car is,” Ortiz said of his colleague.

The driver of the vehicle, which displayed a new driver symbol, was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital with non-life threatening injuries as the air bag deployed in the car.

“She was flying,” said Ortiz of the rate of speed the vehicle came at them.

RCMP are investigating the incident.

READ MORE: Vernon woman’s car catches fire near Merritt, after being borrowed

READ MORE: Coldstream car fire under investigation

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashRCMPRecycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Tissue rationing leads to arrest after B.C. woman allegedly coughs on grocery clerk
Next story
Public helps RCMP slow, stop Okanagan erratic driver

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Kelowna’s Indo-Canadian community applauds frontline workers

The Sikh community was out in droves — at a safe distance — to support health workers at Kelowna General Hospital

Kelowna RCMP unable to provide update on murder in the Mission

The homicide occurred on March 24 in the 300-block of Trumpeter Court

Kelowna distillery to retry sanitizer giveaway after RCMP shutdown

The event debuted last weekend to fistfights, long lineups and an eventual RCMP shutdown

Boy spreads cheer in neighbourhood using T-Rex costume

Shuswap boy wanted his neighbours to forget about the quarantine blues, according to his mom

Wildfire east of Merritt classified as ‘being held’

Crews will be heading out for a final patrol of the area tomorrow (April 15)

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

Okanagan’s latest lotto winner looks to travel once COVID allows

Coldstream winner still pinching himself in disbeleif

Canadians must wait weeks before COVID-19 restrictions can be loosened: Trudeau

Re-opening too soon would mean all sacrifices being made now could be for nothing

Public helps RCMP slow, stop Okanagan erratic driver

Incident happened northbound on Highway 97 near Vernon; suspected drug overdose on part of driver

Parks Canada extends closures until at least end of May

The agency is suspending camping, group activities and events across the country

Tissue rationing leads to arrest after B.C. woman allegedly coughs on grocery clerk

Police reviewed video, spoke with witnesses before making arrest

Crash nearly takes out North Okanagan recycling truck driver

Wednesday morning incident sends woman to hospital

First-ever NBA Horse Challenge connects athletes virtually during pandemic

A number of NBA and WNBA stars go head to head while donating to State Farm charity

COVID-19: B.C. adds highway washrooms for truck drivers

Portable toilets installed at inspection, chain-up locations

Most Read