Crash near Walmart intersection in Salmon Arm slows Highway 1 traffic

Crews respond to what appeared to be two-vehicle crash

Traffic was slow but still moving around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 after what appeared to be a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 30th Street SW and the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm.

A pick-up truck ended up on the median while an SUV was left straddling two lanes in the centre of the highway.

Police and ambulance were on scene but no word on injuries.

Although the inside lanes were partially blocked, traffic was still moving, although slowly.

